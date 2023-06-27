Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $10.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004746 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.64 or 1.00019664 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.43762796 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,473,647.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

