Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.59.
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
