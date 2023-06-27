Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.