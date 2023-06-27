Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $230.53 million and $23.76 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,683.09 or 1.00028574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02313114 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $28,647,372.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.