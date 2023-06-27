Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$182.49 and last traded at C$182.49, with a volume of 429105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$177.91.
TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$170.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$165.81. The firm has a market cap of C$85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.19%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
