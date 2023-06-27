Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $610.00 to $590.00. The company traded as low as $504.29 and last traded at $504.52. Approximately 282,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,499,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.03.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.45. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.