Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

