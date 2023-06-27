The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires $49,883.40 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 21,731 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $1,626,348.04.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,140 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $1,731,103.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. 151,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,073. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

