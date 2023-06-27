The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.54. The company had a trading volume of 259,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.92 and a 200 day moving average of $340.59. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

