The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 3.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

KO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 1,844,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,513,794. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

