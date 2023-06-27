The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE KO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. 1,056,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,506,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

