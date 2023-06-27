Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Tezos has a market cap of $761.08 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,290,446 coins and its circulating supply is 943,123,002 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

