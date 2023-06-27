Tether Price Up 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $83.23 billion and approximately $24.88 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,733,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,234,106,506 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

