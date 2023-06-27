TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$25.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.21 and a 1 year high of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0611318 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 140.78%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.