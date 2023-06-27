Tecsys (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TCS opened at C$25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.55. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$23.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.77.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.