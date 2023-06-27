TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.50

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 2,184,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,965. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

