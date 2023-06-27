TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.50

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 2,184,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,965. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
