Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.45) to GBX 111 ($1.41) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.93) to GBX 149 ($1.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

