Tandem Group (LON:TND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $211.00

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.92), with a volume of 3082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.86).

Tandem Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.16.

About Tandem Group

(Get Rating)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.