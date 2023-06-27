Swipe (SXP) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Swipe has a market cap of $212.24 million and approximately $41.65 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 569,141,783 coins and its circulating supply is 569,141,317 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

