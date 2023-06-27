sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $45.52 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,606,551 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

