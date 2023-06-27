Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $172,684.94

Substratum (SUB) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $172,684.94 and approximately $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00030198 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

