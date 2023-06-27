Streakk (STKK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,808.02

Streakk (STKK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 111% higher against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $8.19 or 0.00026928 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $81.86 million and $348,808.02 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 8.77296707 USD and is down -38.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $655,833.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

