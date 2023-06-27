Stratis Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.31 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.08 or 0.06175806 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,575,787 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

