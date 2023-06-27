StockNews.com Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,541 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 313.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

