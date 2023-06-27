StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
NYSE:MSN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
Read More
- Get a free research report on Emerson Radio from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Radio
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.