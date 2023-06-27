StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 286,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,711. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -352,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,172 shares of company stock worth $548,897. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.