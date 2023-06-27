StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 over the last ninety days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.