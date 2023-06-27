StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSE:NNVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

