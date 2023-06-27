StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQR opened at $1.30 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.