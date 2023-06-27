StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.4 %
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
