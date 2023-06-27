Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $65.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.