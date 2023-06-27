Steph & Co. Sells 411 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.25. 183,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $197.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

