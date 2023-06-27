Steph & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 258,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

