Steph & Co. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,798.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

VO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $210.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

