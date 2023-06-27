Steph & Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 258,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,054. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

