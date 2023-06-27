Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) versus Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Financial Contrast

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) and Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Stella-Jones shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Enviva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Stella-Jones and Enviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stella-Jones N/A N/A N/A Enviva -21.22% -61.64% -8.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stella-Jones 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enviva 1 2 1 1 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stella-Jones and Enviva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stella-Jones currently has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Enviva has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 222.16%. Given Enviva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviva is more favorable than Stella-Jones.

Dividends

Stella-Jones pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enviva pays an annual dividend of $3.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.7%. Stella-Jones pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enviva pays out -99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enviva has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Enviva is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stella-Jones and Enviva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stella-Jones N/A N/A N/A $1.46 32.89 Enviva $1.09 billion 0.66 -$168.31 million ($3.64) -2.95

Stella-Jones has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviva. Enviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stella-Jones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products. Stella-Jones Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.