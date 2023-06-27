Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter.

FIW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,020. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $88.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

