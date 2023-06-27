Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 42,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 1,525,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,725,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.