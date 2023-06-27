Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. 33,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,047. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

