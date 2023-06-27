Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,768. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

