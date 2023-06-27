Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $375.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $377.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

