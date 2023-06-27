Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.89.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

