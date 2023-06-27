Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 930.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.84).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 970 ($12.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 980 ($12.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.44) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.32) to GBX 880 ($11.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 667 ($8.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.61. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.16). The stock has a market cap of £18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.59), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($131,552.54). 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

