SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 230,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

