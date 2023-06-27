Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 85000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

