Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.84.

Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.65. 137,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.023913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

