S&P Global Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.01. 703,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

