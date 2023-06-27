Sourceless (STR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $123.64

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $568.00 million and approximately $123.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,711.70 or 0.99999045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02846735 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

