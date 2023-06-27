Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

