Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,001,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 858,051 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $31.43.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 46.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 288.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

