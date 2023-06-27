SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.43. 18,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,265. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SmartFinancial news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

